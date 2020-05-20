David Z. Morgan
David Z. Morgan, 63, of Bloomfield, returned to his heavenly home on May 5, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. David was born to the late Cleveland and Una Morgan on April 16, 1957, in Jamaica West Indies. He was one of ten children born to the late Cleveland and Una Morgan. David was taught early in life by his parents that hard work, dedication and faith will get you anything. And for those who knew him can attest that David followed the teaching of his parents. He was a truck driver for many years for ROCCO never missing work and enjoyed watching old western movies in his spare time. He is survived by his nine siblings, Denroy Morgan of Atlanta, GA, Gordon Morgan of Springfield, MA, Wesley Morgan of Bloomfield, CT, Winston Morgan of Charlotte, NC, Gracie Bartley of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Edna Morgan of Bloomfield, CT, Lorna Morgan of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Michael Morgan of Springfield, MA and Cleveland Morgan, Jr of Bloomfield, CT; and several nieces and nephews. He was kind and soft-spoken gentle soul and will be dearly missed. The viewing followed by the homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (viewing) and 11:00 a.m. (private homegoing service) at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.
