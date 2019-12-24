Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church
2577 Main St
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawna Curley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawna M. Curley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawna M. Curley Obituary
Dawna M. Curley, 65, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of William F. Curley. Born in Jamaica, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Muriel (Russell) Lindo. Dawna is a former resident of Carmel, New York, moving to Glastonbury twenty-three years ago. She worked as the secretary in the Athletic Department of Glastonbury High School for many years. Dawna will forever be remembered for her strong faith, courage and kindness to all. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh still echo. In addition to her husband, Dawna is survived by her son John M. Curley of Arizona, seven brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at SS. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -