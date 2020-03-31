|
|
In Loving Memory of Dayton Agrey Goldfine Schroeter (November 21, 1954 - March 13, 2020). Dayton leaves behind his wife Carol; son Mark (Atiyah); daughter Andrea; (Children's mother Venus); stepdaughter Tanisha; stepson Jamel; mother Joyce Thompson; grandchildren Assata and Ava; three sisters Sybil, Grace, and Opal; two brothers Paul and Michael; other relatives; personal and professional friends. Thank you for all the love and good memories.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020