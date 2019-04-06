Dean Hamilton Brush-Harris, 31, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Born in New Britain, he was a lifelong New Britain resident and was employed as a Car Technician at Harte Nissan in Hartford. Dean enjoyed cars, weightlifting, time at the gym, and music. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, and helping those in need. He was an avid N.Y. Mets and a Dallas Cowboys fan.Surviving are his mother and step-father, Amy and William Harris; his father, Andrew Menousek; a son, Christopher Perkins; a brother, Michael Harris; a sister Laura Harris; and his grandparents, Laura and Stuart Brush and Bruce Butler. He was predeceased by grandparents, Marge and Paul Harris and Ann Austin.Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-6 PM at Wellspring Church in Kensington, followed by a memorial service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund to be established for his son Christopher, c/o the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Dean with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary