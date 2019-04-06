Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wellspring Church
Kensington, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Wellspring Church
Kensington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Brush-Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean H. Brush-Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dean H. Brush-Harris Obituary
Dean Hamilton Brush-Harris, 31, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Born in New Britain, he was a lifelong New Britain resident and was employed as a Car Technician at Harte Nissan in Hartford. Dean enjoyed cars, weightlifting, time at the gym, and music. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends, and helping those in need. He was an avid N.Y. Mets and a Dallas Cowboys fan.Surviving are his mother and step-father, Amy and William Harris; his father, Andrew Menousek; a son, Christopher Perkins; a brother, Michael Harris; a sister Laura Harris; and his grandparents, Laura and Stuart Brush and Bruce Butler. He was predeceased by grandparents, Marge and Paul Harris and Ann Austin.Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-6 PM at Wellspring Church in Kensington, followed by a memorial service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund to be established for his son Christopher, c/o the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Dean with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now