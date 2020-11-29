1/
Dean H. Crombie
1944 - 2020
Dean H. Crombie, 76, of Brentwood, Tennessee, a native and long time resident of Connecticut, died November 19 at home. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (Roraback) Crombie for 54 years. Dean was born in Hartford, June14, 1944, son of the late William H. and Ella (Saffel) Crombie. He grew up in Collinsville and graduated from Canton High School in 1962. An outstanding student, Dean graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in engineering in 1966. After their marriage, Dean and JoAnn lived in Ellington and Brookfield, Connecticut. In 1994, they moved to Brentwood near Nashville, Tennessee. In Connecticut, Dean worked as an engineer for Hamilton Standard for 23 years. Later he was Vice President of Teledyne Hydra-Power of New Rochelle, N.Y. In Tennessee he was plant manager of Chromalox in LaVergne. Later he was the owner of Lawn Doctor, a landscaping and lawn care franchise in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. While living in Connecticut, Dean was head of the recreation commission in Ellington and a religious education teacher at St. Luke's Church in that town. Besides his wife, JoAnn, Dean leaves three sons, Mark of Mt. Juliet Tennessee, Scott (Anna) of Murfreesboro, Timothy (Jody) of Evanston, Ill., and one daughter, Mary Katherine Crombie (Dante Lauretta) of Tucson, Arizona, and two special daughters in law,, Christine Lausier and Neely Johnson Crombie, both of Mt. Juliet, seven grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Xander, Griffin, Emsley ("Emmy"), Malakai, and Jacob. Dean was predeceased by two grandchildren, Audley and Finley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that those who wish to make a donation in Dean's memory, do so to the charity of their choice. For online condolences visit: dignitymemorial.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
