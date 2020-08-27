Dean Paul Bissonnette, 61, passed away on August 17, 2020 at his home in South Windsor. Dean was born in Hartford, CT and grew up in East Hartford. He graduated from Penney High School in 1977. He enjoyed bike riding and any activities that included his son. Dean was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Elizabeth Bissonnette. He is survived by his son Bryan Koski-Bissonnette; his sisters, Sharan Flanagan and Kyle Jean John; and his brothers, Tom Bissonnette and Todd Bissonnette. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, meeting directly at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.