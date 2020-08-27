1/1
Dean Paul Bissonnette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Paul Bissonnette, 61, passed away on August 17, 2020 at his home in South Windsor. Dean was born in Hartford, CT and grew up in East Hartford. He graduated from Penney High School in 1977. He enjoyed bike riding and any activities that included his son. Dean was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Elizabeth Bissonnette. He is survived by his son Bryan Koski-Bissonnette; his sisters, Sharan Flanagan and Kyle Jean John; and his brothers, Tom Bissonnette and Todd Bissonnette. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, meeting directly at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved