Deane K. FELTER
1937 - 2020
Deane K. Felter, 82, of Cromwell, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 33 years of Sara (Piper) Felter, passed away peacefully due to Covid 19. Born on June 11, 1937 in Livingston, NJ, he was the son of the late J. Kenneth and Virginia (Chaplin) Felter. Deane graduated from Newark Academy, Newark, NJ going on to earn a BS in Economics from University of PA, Wharton School. A natural athlete throughout his entire academic career, not only was he a stellar football player but a star sprinter qualifying in the 100 yard dash in the Olympics. A monumental time in his athletic career was playing for the New York Giants as a halfback, ending his career after an injury. Dedicated to his community, Deane volunteered for many years as a firefighter for his NJ hometown. Deane worked in the insurance industry his entire career, initially owning an insurance agency in NJ. He specialized as a commercial insurance broker then subsequently became Vice President responsible for Marketing at Arthur A. Watson & Company of Wethersfield. After leaving Watson, once again he became the owner of his own company, Advantage Insurance Associates, in Rocky Hill, retiring in 2000. After his retirement and always dedicated to a cause, Deane volunteered for the Arthritis Foundation of CT, where he became a Platinum Ambassador. He was also on their Greater Hartford Leadership Council and regional Public Policy Committee. He was also an Ambassador and Patient Reviewer for Patient Centered Outcome Research Institute (PICORI). In addition Deane was a Stakeholder on the Expert Panel at Tufts University, Consumer Reviewer for the Department of Defense involved in the Congressional Directed Medical Research Program and on the Patient Advisory Board for Northwestern University. Deane loved to travel and he enjoyed playing golf. For many years he was a member of the Wethersfield Country Club and later TPC River Highlands Golf Club. Always committed to being involved, Deane served on the Board of Directors at River Highlands Homeowners Association for 12 years. Deane had a strong spiritual faith, he served as Deacon and Chairman of the Good Samaritan Committee at First Church, Wethersfield for many years. His dedication to his faith helped guide him through several major physical issues which he faced bravely and without complaint. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Deane always enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his daughter Allison St. Pierre and her husband John along with his grandchildren, Erin, Margaret and Brent. Deane has touched the lives of so many people, those who knew him will miss him. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the loving care and kindness from the nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospital during his many hospital stays throughout the years. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Arthritis Foundation – Felter Memorial, 35 Cold Spring Rd, Suite 412, Rocky Hill 06067. A celebration of Deane's life will be held at First Church, Wethersfield at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
First Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Sara and Allison - I'm so sorry to learn about the passing of Deane. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bev Pugliese
Friend
May 10, 2020
A good friend and colleague for years. Love to Sara and family in this sad time.
Carol Carlson
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sorry Sara, will miss Deane, lost a friend,loved to see him,and have our chats, will miss him very much, loved that guy.
Nigrelli
Friend
May 9, 2020
A very good man and a fine friend who came to faith in God late in his life. He was a seeker after the truth and loved Sara very much. We will miss him!
Bill Lynch
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
