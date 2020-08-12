age 81, Timber Pines, Spring Hill FL, died peacefully at home August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Born in New Castle, PA, in 1939 to Dean and Esther Boundy, she graduated from Farmington High School and attended Central Connecticut State University. On June 18, 1960 Deanna married her high school sweetheart, Robert K. Corbidge, a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp. They had three beautiful children, though the illness and premature death of their middle child, baby Dean, in 1966 was a heartbreak. Deanna went on to become owner and President of a manufacturing company in Bristol CT. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Avon CT where she served on the Church Council for six years, and was appointed to serve on the Town Charter Commission in Burlington CT. In 1992, Deanna and Robert retired to Timber Pines, Spring Hill FL where she again became active in the Lutheran Church. She often spoke of how happy she was to be a part of the Timber Pines community. Deanna is survived by her husband, Robert K. (Butch) Corbidge and two daughters, Mary Beth Corbidge of Spring Hill, FL, and Marcia (and John) Stankard of Westwood MA; sisters Carole Flinn (and Dennis) of Redmond OR, and Donna Boundy of West Hurley NY; six beloved grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held to honor Deanna's memory on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 5:00pm at Brewers Funeral Home at 7 Hills on Mariner Blvd in Spring Hill FL. (Social distancing will be practiced at the service in the interests of safety.) Internment will be at Bushnell National Military Cemetery.



