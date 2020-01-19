|
Mom! Dad told me what happened! Grateful and honored to be your son. Enjoyed the trip to Florida-the food was great. Dad and I miss you dearly. Holidays are the hardest, which is just a testament to how special you made them. Would give anything to be able to talk to you one more time. Be there for Dad, he needs your love and support now more than ever. With strength and honor we will carry on! Mom, but do you still love me? Not today Carl! Love you too. Dad and Carl
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020