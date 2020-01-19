Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Nasto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna E. Nasto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna E. Nasto In Memoriam
Mom! Dad told me what happened! Grateful and honored to be your son. Enjoyed the trip to Florida-the food was great. Dad and I miss you dearly. Holidays are the hardest, which is just a testament to how special you made them. Would give anything to be able to talk to you one more time. Be there for Dad, he needs your love and support now more than ever. With strength and honor we will carry on! Mom, but do you still love me? Not today Carl! Love you too. Dad and Carl
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -