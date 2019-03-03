On February 21,2019 while holding her closely in my arms, and adopted "good daughter" Joanne holding her hand, Deanna Twitchell, my Mother, my best friend, my everything was peacefully set free to be with her true love, the late Harold Twitchell. Deanna was simply the best! Born on August 10, 1945 in Waterville, ME. A loving, supportive, devoted Mother and best friend to Lori Kaminski of Bristol, CT. Grandmother to Carrie Kaminski Hoskins and Kayla Kaminski of WV and Great Grandmother to Summer and Seth Hoskins. Also devastated by her passing, "her dawggie", Kodiak.A memorial will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, New Britain, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit: http://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/Because rescue pets bring us unconditional love and happiness, in lieu of flowers, (Mom always said "Don't buy me flowers, they are a waste of money, they just die"), donations can be made to Monkey Pack Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1791, Manchester, CT 06450 where Lori volunteers. Thanks to the ICU staff and especially F-South Nurse, Nicole G. @ Bristol Hospital for your compassion and care. Special thanks to my amazing friends Jan Graham, Rose LaChance and Joanne Quish for your love, support and friendship, I love you. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary