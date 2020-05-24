2 Corinthians 5:8 "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" Deborah A. Coughlin, RN of Glastonbury, CT beloved wife of Athanasios "Pizza Man" Agorastos, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 67 after an exhausting battle with COVID-19. Born in Stamford, CT, she was predeceased by her parents, Warren "Jack" and Rev. Keren (Lord) Coughlin. Deborah was a graduate of New Canaan High School and graduated college with Associates Degrees in Business and Science, Medical Billing and Coding, and Nursing. She pursued a new career in nursing at Goodwin College at the age of 55 after raising her six daughters. After fulfilling her educational goal, she worked as a Registered Nurse Supervisor at several area nursing homes. She loved her pets, trips to Florida, shopping, the beach, pink lipstick, cozy fleece blankets, fuzzy socks, praying in the sunshine, giving to others, and time with her family. In September 2019, Deborah and her husband enjoyed a romantic trip to Greece, which was a highlight for them both. Deborah sparkled with colorful pizzazz and her personality evoked laughter, joy, and a spice for life. Her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She found happiness in sharing the love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she is now at home with Him. John 3:15 is one of her favorite Bible verses, "That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life." Besides her husband, Deborah is survived by her two brothers, Warren "Buzz" Coughlin (Valerie), and Rev. Dr. Kevin Coughlin; six daughters, Caterina (Robert) Coleman, Keren (Joseph) Gonzalez, Rosetta (Ben) Weir, Maria (Ty) Gallagher, Stephania Hrvatin, and Isabella Hrvatin; ten grandchildren, Mackenzie, Joshua, Patrick, Angel, Alex, Morgan, Tyler, Jack, James, and Vincent; great grandchildren, Jakub and Kinsleigh; and nephews, Cody and Jake. She loved having all six of her daughters together in one room, as she was proud of the lives she created. Her grandchildren enjoyed time with their funky and fun "Grandma Shoppies" and "Grandma Pom-Pom". Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society in remembrance of Deborah's beloved dogs: Max, Dayzee, and Pom-Pom. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



