Deborah "Debbie" A. (Leone) Dacus, 69, of Lighthouse Point, FL, loving wife of 37 years of Dr. Dale S. Dacus, peacefully entered into eternal life with her beloved family by her side on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Hartford on August 18, 1949, a daughter of the late Gordon F. Sr. and Ellena B. (Zaglio) Leone, she grew up in East Hartford and was a graduate of East Catholic High School, Class of 1967 in Manchester. She earned her B.S. degree in Nursing from Boston College in 1971 and later went on to earn her Master's Degree in Administration. She was a former Director of Nursing for several years at M.I.T. in Cambridge, MA and at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Most recently, Debbie was employed by Life Care Services as the Senior Administrator for the East Coast of the United States. Debbie loved the warm weather, beach and ocean and had been a resident of Florida for the past 30 years. She loved boats and sailing and visiting Nantucket where she enjoyed her time with her brother's family. She was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees and Boston Bruins, and was a lover of animals, especially dogs. Along with her husband Dale, Debbie is survived by two step-sons, Christopher A. Dacus and his wife, Cheryl, of Ewa Beach, HI, Michael R. Dacus of New Bedford, MA; a step-daughter, Angela Heiser of West Roxbury, MA; and her brother, Gordon "Kip" F. Leone, Jr. and his wife, Lucille "Lucy", of Glastonbury. She also leaves her devoted nephew and niece who she cherished spending time with as her own children, John J. Leone and his wife, Brooke of Hebron and their two daughters Zoe and Gianna, Regina M. Reginatto and her husband Jay of East Haddam and their son Rex; special aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral service will be Friday (March 29th) at 9 am from the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Main Street/Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, (Section A), Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Thursday (March 28th) from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary