1/1
Deborah A. Foley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah A. (Shea) Foley, 68, of Southborough, MA, formerly of South Windsor. died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in her home with her devoted husband of 47 years, Daniel J. Foley, Jr, by her side. She died of complications from dementia/Alzheimer's. Deb was born in Hartford, grew up in South Windsor. and later lived many years in Worcester. In addition to her husband, Deborah leaves her siblings, Kelly and his wife Kathleen Shea of Rochester, NY, Kathleen Shea of Stratford, CT, Mary Quinn and her husband Anthony of Gales Ferry, CT, Ann Malinowski and her husband Scott of South Windsor, John Shea of Hartford, and Margaret Shea of South Windsor. Deb also leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Kerman and Ann (Kelly) Shea. Following her graduation from Manchester Community College, and her marriage to Dan in 1973, Deborah co-founded and operated Shea Florists in South Windsor with her sister Margaret for many years. She later worked in the Admissions Office at Assumption University, Worcester, as supervisor of work study students, where she was dearly loved and remembered for her warm and gracious welcoming of so many students to her home. Deborah was a devout member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and a passionate supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was a loving and much-loved wife, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, niece, aunt and friend whose generosity, laughter, and caring ways enriched the lives of all who knew her. But Deb's most cherished role in life was that of being the dedicated wife to her husband and best friend, Dan. The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care Team of Worcester, and the health care aides from Tribute Home Care, especially Leonia Nakitayimbwa, for the amazing care they provided to Deb over the last year. Following Covid 19 guidelines for gatherings including face coverings and distancing, there will be calling hours Friday, October 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main St., Northborough, MA. The funeral Mass will take place Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima the Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 20, 2020
Dan and to Deb's families and friends, I was so saddened to hear of the passing of your beautiful wife and sister. Deb was a wonderful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Hold on to your beautiful memories God Bless❤
Paula Pietro-Malmquist
Friend
October 20, 2020
DJ,
Deb was always just so classy, so fun, always so interested in what people were up to. She was just the best and I am so very sad and sorry.
Sending hugs
Love
Sue Foley
Susan Foey
Family
October 20, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Debbie at Assumption College (University) and I truly appreciated the opportunity to get to know her and to collaborate with her for the benefit of the students. She was a great asset to the work that was achieved in the office of undergraduate admission and I had some fond memories of the time spent in the office. She was a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine to all of us. May she rest in peace and may the family members find comfort in each other to get through this difficult time of pain and sorrow.
Mario Silva-Rosa
Coworker
October 20, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss, Dan. I worked with Deb at Assumption. She was a wonderful friend and mentor. Everyone loved her. She taught us so much. She will be remembered, and she will be missed.
Sara Grady
Coworker
October 20, 2020
I knew Deb and Dan over 40 years ago and we were neighbors in Worcester. She joined me as a preschool teacher when I opened a preschool in Massachusetts . Deb loved life, people, was caring , kind who would always offer a helping hand.
Most of all, Deb and Dan's marriage was a model for all to aspire to . They were so devoted to eachother and there was always laughter whenever they were together . You will missed my dear friend, but never forgotten. Thinking of you Dan with my sincerest sympathy and love . I wish I lived closer to be there for you .
Christine Kaltsas Martin
Friend
October 20, 2020
Dan,
My sincere condolences to you...
John Fresolo
Friend
October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss Dan. She was a wonderful person. She will be missed.
Tom Fitzpatrick
Friend
October 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
john toole
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved