I had the pleasure of working with Debbie at Assumption College (University) and I truly appreciated the opportunity to get to know her and to collaborate with her for the benefit of the students. She was a great asset to the work that was achieved in the office of undergraduate admission and I had some fond memories of the time spent in the office. She was a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine to all of us. May she rest in peace and may the family members find comfort in each other to get through this difficult time of pain and sorrow.

Mario Silva-Rosa

Coworker