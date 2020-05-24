On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Deborah Ann Kristopik, 57, was called to eternal life. For the past 26 years, she lived in Newington, CT where she was a parishioner at Church of the Holy Spirit. A wide circle of family, friends, colleagues and neighbors grieves her loss and will feel her absence greatly, especially her parents, Thomas and Theresa Salierno of Tuxedo Park, NY; her beloved husband, Gregory P. Kristopik; her sister Robin Kling and her husband George; her sons Ryan and Gregory Kristopik, Gregory's partner Chelsea Madonna; and a grandson, Grayson, who just entered the world. Born in Tuxedo Park, NY on February 15, 1963, Deb graduated from Springfield College and became a teacher and coach at The Holy Cross School and Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. Deb later earned a Master of Science degree in Health and Human Performance, and for the past 13 years, she worked at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center of East Hartford as their Wellness Director & Assistant Director of Therapeutic Recreation. There, she brought light and love to those who needed it most. An avid sports fan, animal lover, thoughtful neighbor, loving friend, and self-sacrificing caregiver, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. All funeral services for Deb will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to CT Foodshare.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.