On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Deborah Ann Kristopik, 57, was called to eternal life. For the past 26 years, she lived in Newington, CT where she was a parishioner at Church of the Holy Spirit. A wide circle of family, friends, colleagues and neighbors grieves her loss and will feel her absence greatly, especially her parents, Thomas and Theresa Salierno of Tuxedo Park, NY; her beloved husband, Gregory P. Kristopik; her sister Robin Kling and her husband George; her sons Ryan and Gregory Kristopik, Gregory's partner Chelsea Madonna; and a grandson, Grayson, who just entered the world. Born in Tuxedo Park, NY on February 15, 1963, Deb graduated from Springfield College and became a teacher and coach at The Holy Cross School and Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. Deb later earned a Master of Science degree in Health and Human Performance, and for the past 13 years, she worked at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center of East Hartford as their Wellness Director & Assistant Director of Therapeutic Recreation. There, she brought light and love to those who needed it most. An avid sports fan, animal lover, thoughtful neighbor, loving friend, and self-sacrificing caregiver, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. All funeral services for Deb will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net . As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to CT Foodshare.