Deborah A. Lawrence Obituary
Deborah Ann (Spring) Lawrence, 67, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hartford to the late Wilbur and Ruth (Muirhead) Spring, she lived most of her life in Windsor and was a Class of 1970 Windsor High School graduate and a member of St. Gertrude Church in Windsor. Debbie, as she was known, served with the Windsor Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary and was the first female volunteer with the Windsor Ambulance, paving the way for other females. She loved animals, and especially enjoyed taking walks with her loyal companion and dog, Cody. She is survived by her sons, Bill Lawrence and his wife Angela of Indian Trail, NC, Mike Lawrence and his wife Nichole of Columbia; her grandchildren, Alana and Chelsea; and her beloved dog, Cody. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Dennis Spring, and her sister Carol Schultz. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, February 3 at St. Gertrude Church, 550 Matianuck Ave Windsor, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
