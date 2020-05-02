Deborah Bator
Deborah (Kamal) Bator, 63, of Willington, loving wife of 35 years to Chester "Chet" Bator, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward and Bea (Yazbek) Kamal, she grew up and lived in Ellington before moving to Willington 35 years ago. She was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1975. Deborah formerly managed and worked at three A. C. Petersen Restaurants in the area for several years, and formerly was an office manager/receptionist for Hair World in Vernon. She was a volunteer at the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center in Hartford and was a volunteer at the Vernon VNA Hospice. Deborah was a certified Reiki practitioner who helps patients facilitate the process of healing and was instrumental in helping the Vernon VNA Hospice institute a Reiki program. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ryan Bator of Coventry; her two brothers, Michael Kamal of Atlanta, GA, and David Kamal of Stafford Springs; her sister, Suzanne Kamal of Woodbury, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.
