Deborah E. Schulte, 49, of Enfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her home. Born on August 19, 1970 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Francis H. Schulte, Jr. and Gail (Keefe) Turnbull. Deborah grew up in Enfield, graduated from Fermi High School in 1988 and went on to attend Central Connecticut State University. She was a sports enthusiast who loved the Pittsburgh Penguins, specifically Sidney Crosby. Deb was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to watch NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She loved to go to concerts and had an eclectic taste, everything from the Backstreet Boys to Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban to Don Henley and many more. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend to so many and the world has lost a shining light in Deb. She leaves her devoted brother, Brian Schulte and his wife Margot of Monson, MA; and her extended Schulte, Keefe and Turnbull families. The family would like to thank her incredible aides, healthcare workers, and dedicated friends for their compassionate care and friendship over the years. It is truly appreciated. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield, followed by a Service at 6:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paws Cat Shelter, 240 Rte. 271, Woodstock, CT. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
.