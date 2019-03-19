Home

Deborah G. "Debbi" Lue

Deborah G. "Debbi" Lue Obituary
Of Mountain Ave, Bloomfield Ct, passed away suddenly Thursday March 7, 2019. She was born in Hartford Ct to the late Margaret and Richard Lue. She leaves to mourn her loss a sister Dariel Hendy, two daughters Tanja, Toni and son Craig, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, aunt Beverly Reeves and uncle Bennett Cohens, Jr. And a host of family and friends.Service will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Held at All Faith Memorial Chapel. 90 John Fitch Blvd, South Windsor, Ct.

Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
