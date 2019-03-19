|
Of Mountain Ave, Bloomfield Ct, passed away suddenly Thursday March 7, 2019. She was born in Hartford Ct to the late Margaret and Richard Lue. She leaves to mourn her loss a sister Dariel Hendy, two daughters Tanja, Toni and son Craig, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, aunt Beverly Reeves and uncle Bennett Cohens, Jr. And a host of family and friends.Service will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Held at All Faith Memorial Chapel. 90 John Fitch Blvd, South Windsor, Ct.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019