Deborah J. Murray
1948 - 2020
Deborah Joyce Murray,72, of Middletown CT died at home surrounded by family and friends at her side. Debbie was born in New Britain CT, daughter of the late Robert J and Anita (Gervais) Murray. Debbie was a past member of the Grenadier Drum and Bugle Co. of New Britain and the VFW Post 511 Women's Auxiliary. Debbie worked for the State of Connecticut and retired in 2018 from the CT State Police, Special Licensing and Firearms Unit. Debbie is survived by her closest and caring friend, Jackie Noel, her brother Michael (Gilda) Murray of New Britain CT. Several aunts and uncles, a Ga-zillion cousins, nieces and nephews and her cherished canine companion, Casey, who never left her side. She was predeceased by her brother Peter D Murray and sister Patricia L Murray. A burial service is scheduled for July 13, 2020, 11:00 am at Miner Cemetery Middletown CT. Due to the current health crisis there is limited attendance. Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. To share and express condolences please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Burial
11:00 AM
Miner Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
