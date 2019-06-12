Home

Deborah K. Caskey-Slamon

Deborah K. Caskey-Slamon Obituary
Deborah Kathleen Caskey-Slamon passed away on April 13th 2019. Debbie was born September 7th 1955 in Hartford, Connecticut. She worked her way through nursing school and proudly worked for Hartford Hospital before moving to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She worked for Select Medical as a nurse for many years. She retired from nursing in 2018. Debbie was predeceased by her parents Les and Harriet Chamber. She is survived by her husband Richard, her brother Bruce Chambers of Madison, ME and her sister Nancy Lockwood of Timberville, VA. She is also survived by her children Kevin Slamon of North Carolina and Bethany Slamon of Colorado. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. There will be no calling hours. Burial is private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019
