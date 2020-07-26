1/1
Deborah L. (Pasqualicchio) Krenicki
1954 - 2020
Deborah (Pasqualicchio) Krenicki, 65, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2020. Born July 28, 1954 to Michaeline Pasqualicchio and the late Norman Pasqualicchio, she was the devoted wife to Stephen Krenicki for 41 years. A lifelong resident of Bristol, Debbie was undoubtedly the epitome of a caregiver, spending every day helping others in every way she could find. Early each day, she eagerly arrived at Hubbell School well before her job's required start time, just to be available to students and colleagues who might need a little extra help. Each afternoon and evening, she found ways to visit or do something for her 6 grandkids (Olivia and Ella Gokey; Bria, Anthony and Nicholas Rossi; and Louie Krenicki); who were the absolute joys of her life. In between, she found happiness in family, dedicating endless time to her own three children and their spouses; Alyssa and Kevin Gokey, Kara and Frank Rossi and Michael Krenicki and Katie Mattioli. She is also survived by her twin brother David (Denise) Pasqualicchio and siblings Michael (Marie) Pasqualicchio and Donna (Skip) Klepps; as well as a large extended Italian family of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends with whom she loved to be around. Although she has been brought to a higher place, the warmth, care and love she always provided will continue to shine down on us with each morning sunrise. A Mass to celebrate Debbie's life will be held on her birthday, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Debbie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
July 26, 2020
Debra Jones
July 26, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
