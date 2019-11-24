Home

Mount Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles St
Hartford, CT 06120
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Church Ministries
Hartford , CT
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Mount Olive Church Ministries
Hartford , CT
More Obituaries for Deborah Lewis
Deborah Lewis


1953 - 2019
Deborah Lewis Obituary
Deborah Denise Cooper Lewis was born to Edell Cooper and Robert Moody on June 26, 1953, in Jacksonville, FL. Deborah was a hairstylist for over forty years and the owner of Diva's Hair Salon in Hartford. She departed this life on November 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by Greg Lewis, six children, twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services are to be held on November 26th, at Mount Olive Church Ministries, Hartford CT. Calling hours will be 9 - 11 am and service from 11 am – 12:30 pm. Repast to be held at Vibz Uptown Restaurant, on Main Street in Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
