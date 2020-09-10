I am so devastated over this news. I was lucky enough to be the class that you taught for 9 months straight. You taught me so much about being a nurse. You cared about each and every one of us like we were your own kids. You wanted to make sure we carried our your legacy the best way possible and I can honestly say you did MORE than that. I’ll never forget the day you had me provide wound care for a patient and put me on the spot and had me teach the class as I was doing it. I was a nervous wreck to say the least, but you wouldn’t have had me do it if you didn’t believe in me. Or the day that I showed up to clinical completely distraught, you knew something was wrong and pulled me aside and coached me through my life struggles. You were more than an instructor. You will be terribly missed and I feel so sorry for the future PCI students who will not be blessed with your knowledge and caring grace. Thank you for molding me into the nurse I am today and I promise to keep you proud as I carry on with everything that you taught me. ❤ Love, your over achiever and valedictorian of 2018 thanks to your guidance, Shannon ❤

Shannon Tansley

Student