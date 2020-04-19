|
Deborah Nolan, 71, of Granby, beloved wife of John L. Nolan, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1949, daughter of the late John and Barbara (Clapp) Pike of Hartford, CT. She graduated from Granby High School in 1967. Debi pursued higher education and received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Westfield State College. She worked as a Teacher for the Suffield Public Schools retiring in 2014. Teaching was Debi's passion in life. Teaching brought a sparkle to Debi's life; she loved her students and tried to keep in touch after the school years. Deborah and John lived in Granby for 27 years. Debi leaves her husband, John Leonard Nolan, daughter Shannon Kathleen Goetze and her husband Gregory, son Sean Casey Nolan and his wife Liza Nolan; four grandchildren, Robert John Goetze, Zachary Wayne Goetze, Hayden Reese Nolan, Peyton Finley Nolan; siblings, John Kevin Pike, Thomas Drew Pike, Kimberly Pike Frey and her husband Peter of Fl, Robert Brusa, Michael Brusa, Patti Riggott as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Debi will be private, burial will take place in Granby Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Debi's life will take place in early summer. Donations in Debi's memory may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Road, Granby, CT 06035. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020