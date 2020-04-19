Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Nolan


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Nolan Obituary
Deborah Nolan, 71, of Granby, beloved wife of John L. Nolan, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1949, daughter of the late John and Barbara (Clapp) Pike of Hartford, CT. She graduated from Granby High School in 1967. Debi pursued higher education and received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Westfield State College. She worked as a Teacher for the Suffield Public Schools retiring in 2014. Teaching was Debi's passion in life. Teaching brought a sparkle to Debi's life; she loved her students and tried to keep in touch after the school years. Deborah and John lived in Granby for 27 years. Debi leaves her husband, John Leonard Nolan, daughter Shannon Kathleen Goetze and her husband Gregory, son Sean Casey Nolan and his wife Liza Nolan; four grandchildren, Robert John Goetze, Zachary Wayne Goetze, Hayden Reese Nolan, Peyton Finley Nolan; siblings, John Kevin Pike, Thomas Drew Pike, Kimberly Pike Frey and her husband Peter of Fl, Robert Brusa, Michael Brusa, Patti Riggott as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Debi will be private, burial will take place in Granby Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Debi's life will take place in early summer. Donations in Debi's memory may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Road, Granby, CT 06035. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now