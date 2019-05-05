Deborah Susan (Welwood) Yurko, 68, of Simsbury, beloved wife of Robert A. Yurko, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born January 9, 1951 in Norwich, daughter of the late Robert Henry and Jeanne (Broman) Welwood. She lived in North Stonington and West Hartford prior to moving to Simsbury where she resided for many years. Deborah was a graduate of the University of Connecticut, and earned her Masters Degree from the University of Southern Connecticut. Mrs. Yurko was a Speech Pathologist with the Hartford School District for many years, most recently at Burns Elementary School. She was a member of Simsbury Light Opera, and a talented video director. Deborah enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and NASCAR Racing, especially Dale, was Jr. She loved animals and spending time with her pets. Deborah was a former member of the Loomis Chaffee Alumni Board of Directors.In addition to her husband of 26 years, she is survived by her son, Christopher Yurko and wife Kate of Arizona; her grandchildren, Lily, Reese and Aubrey Yurko; her sister, Martha Diffenderffer, and husband Edward and extended family.Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Thursday, May 9th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford.Please visit Deborah's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019