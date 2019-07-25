Home

Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cremation Society of Connecticut
19 Ellington Ave.
Rockville, CT
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Cremation Society of Connecticut
19 Ellington Ave.
Rockville, CT
Debra A. Banker


1954 - 2019
Debra A. (Thorstenson) Banker, 64, of Vernon, beloved wife of Scott E. Banker died peacefully on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Rockville General Hospital, surrounded by family. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 6pm, at the Cremation Society of Connecticut 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6 pm. Burial will be private at the request of her family. Please visit www.cremationct.com for a Full Obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
