Debra Ann Cannon, of Hartford passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA, daughter of the late Peter and Emma (Gordon) Cannon, she graduated from Weaver High School in 1985 before enlisting in the US Navy where she served for 13 years. After her discharge she was employed as a supervisor for Securitas before her employment as a dietary supervisor at Hartford Hospital. She was a member of the Faith Worship Center, Hartford. Debra leaves her children Marshall George, Natosha Manaigo, Steven Taylor, Victoria Taylor, and Jayden Taylor, siblings Mary Billings, John Cannon, Herbert Perkins, and Tammy Cannon. A granddaughter Aria Ceesay, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a sister Joann Cannon. A private visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9-10 AM followed by a Private Funeral Service at 10 AM at THE LODGE COMMUNITY CHAPEL, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Burial will be in CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions, condolences, and the link to view the services please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Our hearts goes out to your family. I pray that God will grant you strength at this time. Our most sincere condolences from the George and Stocker families in Columbia,SC
Yvonne Stocker
May 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
