Debra A. Hackerman
1964 - 2020
Southington, CT - Debra A. Hackerman, 56, died unexpectedly on August 14, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Debra was born on July 20, 1964 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of Sandra (Stankiewicz) Happy and the late Alfred F. Happy, Jr. Debi lived in Southington for the past 24 years, having formerly lived in Naugatuck where she graduated from Naugatuck High School. For the past 32 years, she worked as a manager for The Hartford Insurance. Debra is survived by her son, Daniel Hackerman; her mother, Sandra Happy; her brother, Chris Happy; her sister-in-law, Michelle Oliveira; her niece, Alexis Happy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. In lieu of flowers and to honor Debi's memory, donations are requested to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, 695 Congress Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for You Sandra and Daniel and Chris. We all cared deeply for Debbie.
The Rappi Family
Friend
