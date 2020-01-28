Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Martel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Martel


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. Martel Obituary
Debra A. Martel, 61, of Bloomfield, formerly of South Windsor, died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bloomfield Healthcare. Debra was born in Hartford, CT, on October 16, 1958, daughter of the late Theade Raymond Martel and Veronica (Bouchard) Martel. Debra grew up in South Windsor and was a graduate of South Windsor High School with the Class of 1977. She worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a keyboard operator for many years. Debra enjoyed playing cards with her mother and mail order shopping. She leaves her sisters, Dianna Martel of Barre, VT and Sandra Pianka and her husband John of Contoocook, NH; her brother, Wayne Martel and his wife Patricia of Windsor and many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at 1:00 pm in the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now