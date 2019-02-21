Debra Barnoski Campanello, 68, of Unionville passed away on February 15, 2019 at home with her children by her side. She was born in Hartford, CT on January 5, 1951, daughter of the late Frank J. and Helen Barnoski. She resided in Wethersfield most of her life.Debra was a Certified Professional Coder and Certified Compliance Professional at Grove Hill Medical Center in New Britain before assisting in the care of her mother. She was a member of the American Academy of Professional Coders and Corpus Christi Church. Known for being creative and crafty, Debra taught ceramics for several years as well as decorated Christmas wreaths for her nephews tree stand. She leaves behind 2 daughters, Machele Riccio and her husband Ralph of Unionville and Marcie Campanello and her significant other Alan Raia of Wethersfield and a son, Michael Campanello, and his wife, Jennifer of Wethersfield. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Johnny Dellafera, Grace, Kyle, and Leah McKenzie, Jacob and Noah Campanello as well as many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Debra is predeceased by her sister, Dolores, her brother Robert and her stepfather, Joseph Chopus.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 10 am at the First Church of Christ, 250 Main St. WethersfieldIn lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , 45 Ash Street East Hartford, CT 06108 or New England Foundation, 76 Batterson Park Rd. Farmington, CT 06032.For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary