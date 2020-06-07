Debra Beth Bull, 56, of Windsor, CT, passed away peacefully at her home in Hilton Head, SC, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Harriet Leon. Debra was the wife of Keith A. Bull. She is survived by her two boys: Jonathan and Benjamin Maher; and her two brothers, Steven Leon and wife Kathy, and David Leon and wife Gail. She leaves the father of her children and close friend, Christopher Maher. She is also survived by her dearest friend, Lisa Kelly. She also leaves Edith Bull and her late husband Jim, Aaron and Lorraine Bull, along with Jessica Bull and her son Jaxon. Debby graduated from Windsor High School and later earned her LPN from Standard Healthcare Services. Debra was the ultimate giver. As a mother, she filled her children's lives with kindness and love. As a military spouse, she volunteered within the armed services community, helping young navy wives adjust to the hardships of separation. She traveled the world and experienced everything this beautiful life has to offer: living in Japan, eating crocodile in Thailand, climbing the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia, and praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. At 48, she went back to school and fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She was strong, courageous, and gave everything she had to those around her. If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them... Debra is survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; Greg, Samantha, and Evan Leon; Mark Sicuso, Elizabeth Crooke, Michael Leon, Erica Yuscavitch; Bobby and Eva Maher; Michael, Ryan, and Erin Kelly; Matthew, Joseph, Kevin, and Andrea Maher. A small service will be held for close family members at the King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA on Friday June 5, 2020. A larger service for extended family and friends will be held a year from her passing at a location TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Nurses Foundation. The family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Melanie, Showanna, Bailey, Lorraine, and the nurses of the Lowcountry for their extraordinary care, compassion, and professionalism given to Debby. "She was our greatest warrior."



