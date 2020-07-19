Debra Dresner, of West Hartford, CT, died on July 13, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Roslyn (Swirsky) Dresner, and the treasured sister of Mara. She graduated from Clark University with high departmental honors, and earned a Master's degree from Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford. She worked at Mount Sinai Hospital and at Safeco, where she was the recipient of the company's National Community Service Award, recognizing Debbie's "Community leadership and commitment that benefited the community." She supported numerous charitable causes, including The Bridge, a shelter for at-risk youth in West Hartford. A private burial was held July 15, with Rabbi Alan Alpert officiating. Thank you to Dr. Wylie Hosmer and his staff, Dr. Christopher Manning, and the CCU team at THOCC. Memorial donations may be sent to Bridge Family Center, 1022 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT 06107 (BridgeFamilyCenter.org
) or Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, 10850 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90024 (Mazon.org
). May her memory be for a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.