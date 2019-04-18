Debra Ellen Kemmett, 62, passed away on Sunday (April 14, 2019). Born June 4, 1956 in Derby, she was the daughter of Helen (Zimolag) Greco and the late John Greco. Debra was employed by the Aetna Insurance Company where she worked as a Commissions Analyst until the birth of her children. She was later employed by Products of Nature located in Glastonbury, and with Filene's where she performed cosmetic counseling specifically with Clinique cosmetics. She attended Manchester Community college majoring in Business. She recently completed a Medical Billing & Coding certification course. Debra loved the water and was a strong swimmer. She was an avid tennis player. She taught Religious Education classes at St. Andrew Catholic Church where she also volunteered as a Greeter at the 11 am Mass. Debbie was always full of energy, a peaceful woman with a strong passion and conviction. Her green eyes and beautiful smile brightened every room she walked into. Debra believed in helping others. For several years, she participated in research studies in New Haven for the treatment of Alzheimer's. She bravely fought early onset Alzheimer disease for the past ten years. Though she struggled each day, she always wore a smile and never complained. Ever. Debra was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first grandchild which is expected in September. Debbie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard L. Kemmett, Jr. They were married in Wethersfield on September 8, 1984. In addition to her mother, she leaves their two daughters, Larissa Raymond and husband, Kurt and Samantha Kemmett; two sisters, Karen Dellorso and her husband, John and Lori Leclerc and husband, David; a brother: John Greco, Jr.; and numerous extended nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive guests from 4 – 6 PM Monday (April 22nd) at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday (April 23rd) directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester (06415). Burial will follow in the New St. Andrew Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations to the Church. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary