Debra (Branday) Goodale, 65, of Middletown, died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of John and Marilyn (Moore) Branday. Debra was an LPN and worked as a surgical nurse at Middlesex Hospital. She enjoyed knitting and needlepoint creating many beautiful pieces for her family and friends. She loved all animals and spending time on the water boating. Debra is survived by her children, Christopher and his wife Giovanna Goodale of Middletown and Colleen Quattromani and her husband Scott of East Greenwich, RI; brothers, Thomas Branday and his wife Lynette of Middletown, James Branday of GA; her husband Brian Gibbons of Middletown; and two grandchildren, Michael and Lauren. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday (May 10th) at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019