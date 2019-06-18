Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
401 New Britain Ave
Newington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra L. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra L. Miller Obituary
Miller Debra L. Debra Lynne Miller, 64, of Newington, died peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late William Lee Miller and June (Guesman) Miller, she resided in Rocky Hill and Newington for most of her life. Debbie retired from Travelers Insurance Co. after 34 years of employment. Throughout her life, she devoted much of her time volunteering. She facilitated the implementation of service programs for the Rocky Hill Home and Hospital and Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, among others. Debbie was an active member of United Methodist Church, Newington, where she served as a trustee, volunteered at the annual pumpkin sale and was a Sunday school teacher. She is survived by her sister Linda Lee Trombley, her nephew James A. Chapman and his wife Jennifer and their children Olivia G. Chapman and Crosby L. Chapman, all of NC. She also leaves her partner Art Snyder of Newington, and his family; her aunt Anna Guesman in ME; several cousins, her Godchildren and dear friends. You are invited to celebrate her life at her Funeral Service on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 401 New Britain Ave., Newington. She will be laid to rest privately. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June, 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to United Methodist Church of Newington, P.O. Box 310974, Newington, CT 06131-0974 or to YMCA Camp Woodstock, 42 Camp Rd., Woodstock Valley, CT 06286. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net. NEWINGTON
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now