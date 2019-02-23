Debra Lee Gozzo, (56) of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. She was born July 22, 1962 in Hartford and was predeceased by her loving and supportive parents, Laura and Frank Gozzo. Debbie grew up In Newington and became a client of HARC at the age of two continuing until the present day. She attended a HARC preschool class, Newington public schools, and later through HARC learned skills that enabled her to work in the community with the supervision of HARC job coaches. Her last position was in food service at the Legislative Office Building, where she made many friends.Debbie enthusiastically participated in the Special Olympics enjoying track and field, swimming, skiing, volley ball, softball, bowling and golf. In all Debbie won well over 100 medals as a competitor in these events. Debbie twice qualified to attend the Special Olympic National Games as a golfer. She also was a competitor as a track athlete in the World Special Olympic Games at Yale University in 1995.Debbie is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Pamela and Thomas Benoit of Wethersfield and Janice and Bruce Streeter of Fernandina Beach, FL. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Joan and Aldo Mangiafico, Joyce and Michael Lenti of Newington and Mary Mazzarella of Plainville. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and cousins. In addition, Debbie leaves behind her HARC family of caregivers and friends who have been an important extension of her family for years, especially the Prospect Group Home staff and clients. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, February 24, from 3-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Memorial donations in Debbie's name may be made to HARC, 900 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019