Delburt Eugene Shorb, 90, of Suffield, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Del leaves behind his wife of 44 years Deanne (Houghton) Shorb. Born October 13, 1930 in Canton, OH the son of the late Alfred and Edelle (Anderson) Shorb. Del's family moved from Ohio to Long Island, and he was a graduate of Garden City High School's Class of 1948. Del was a gifted athlete and lettered in 3 varsity sports; baseball, football and basketball. He never forgot his Ohio roots and remained a life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. Just out of high school, Del tried out for the New York Yankees minor league team, but made the decision to continue his education and graduated from Adelphi College in 1953. Del proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, as Lieutenant Junior Grade and Chief Engineering Officer on the destroyer USS Watts. After serving his country he worked for Colt Manufacturing before working for Smith & Wesson for 28 years until his retirement. His last position was Vice President of International Sales. Del was highly respected in the US and around the world for his knowledge of the firearms industry. A career highlight that he was very proud of was his sale to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Del was past President and Treasurer of the Fox Hollow Gun Club where he was a member for over 40 years, and a champion skeet shooter. He loved to play tennis, play cribbage with friends, work in his yard, and enjoyed traveling around the country and the world with his wife for both business and pleasure. He most enjoyed spending his summers in Chatham and Madison. Del was a master storyteller who loved to socialize and spend time with his friends and family. He loved his cigars and his scotch, especially when shared with friends. Besides Deanne, he is survived by three children, Kerry Shorb-Stovall and her husband Christopher of Canton, CT, Amy Shorb Kropp and her husband George of Coral Springs, FL, Lee Christian Hansen and his wife Gretchen of San Francisco, CA; his five grandchildren, Kara Fay Kropp of Gainesville, FL, Aidan William Kropp of Coral Springs, FL, Victoria Anne Hansen, William Lee Hansen, and Nicholas Wolfe Hansen all of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by his two best friends, his dogs Butterscotch and Brandy. Special thank you to his two aids, Mimi and Manday for the care they gave to Del the last couple months. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bridge St., Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com