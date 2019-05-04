Delia Marie (Voisine) Castonguay Janton, 96, formerly of Willington, CT, wife of the late S/Sgt Chester P. Janton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Fox Hill Center, Vernon, CT. She was born in Fort Kent, ME, daughter of the late Ovide and Philomene (Vallancourt) Voisine, and was raised and received her elementary education in Stockholm, ME. Del moved to Connecticut, married Alban Ernest Castonguay, and later married Chet. She was employed at Cyril Johnson Mills in Stafford Springs, CT until her retirement in 1980. She was a member of the Willington Senior Center. She is survived by her son, Dan Castonguay and his wife Jeanne of Willington, CT; five grandchildren, Beverly Hovey, Donna Braz, Dan Castonguay, and Joseph and Richard Chrzanowski; nine great grandchildren, Cassie, Cameron, and Jacob Braz, Matthew and Alyssa Hovey, Madison and Danica Castonguay, and Zachary and Jacob Chrzanowski; sister, Rita Bernaiche of Maine; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Pauline Chrzanowski; sisters, Emma and Rosanna; and brothers, Exior, Sylvio, and Herbert. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville, CT. The family would like to thank nurses Kathy and Patrice, and the staff at Fox Hill Center, for the special care they so willingly gave Del over the last eight years of her life. Memorial donations may be made to the Willington Senior Center, 20 Senior Way, Willington, CT 06279. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 4, 2019