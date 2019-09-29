Hartford Courant Obituaries
Della Wright Obituary
Della "Shiney" L. Wright, 81 resided in the Hartford area 60 years. The daughter of the late Floyd Gardner Sr. and Ophelia (Thompson) Gardner passed away Monday September 23, 2019 at her home. She was born June 10, 1938 in Shelby, NC. Shiney was a former member of Old Ship of Zion Baptist. She leaves four children, seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She's predeceased by five sisters and two brothers. Homegoing services will be held Friday October 4, 2019, calling hours 12PM - 1PM, and funeral hours 1PM -2PM at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT 06095. Please forward flowers and cards to Carmon Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
