1/1
DeLores A. Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeLores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeLores A. Knight, 82, of Hartford, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Bloomfield, with her family by her side, on Friday, July 3, 2020. DeLores, affectionately known as "Bunny," was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a loving, giving and fiercely protective mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who had a very strong work ethic and passed that passion on to them. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be on Wednesday, 2 p.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Mausoleum, Bloomfield. As the capacity is limited due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the visitation will be on a rotation basis to enable the immediate family and invited guests to attend the funeral. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Interment
02:00 PM
Mt. St. Benedict Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved