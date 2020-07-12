DeLores A. Knight, 82, of Hartford, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Bloomfield, with her family by her side, on Friday, July 3, 2020. DeLores, affectionately known as "Bunny," was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a loving, giving and fiercely protective mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who had a very strong work ethic and passed that passion on to them. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be on Wednesday, 2 p.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Mausoleum, Bloomfield. As the capacity is limited due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the visitation will be on a rotation basis to enable the immediate family and invited guests to attend the funeral. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.