John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Delores (Bisson) Beaulieu, 86, of Manchester, wife of the late Goderic Beaulieu, passed away Thursday August 29, 2019 at Vernon Manor. Born in Waterville, ME to the late Arthur and Evelina Bisson, she was a member of the Women's Bowling League at Silver Lanes and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She had retired from Burger King after over 25 years of service. Delores is survived by her children Julie Vaughan and her husband Ron of Owasso, OK, Daniel G. Beaulieu and his wife Lauren of Manchester and Michele Chagnot and her husband Paul of Manchester; her grandchildren Amy, Anthony, Joe, Kyle and Ryan; seven great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; a sister and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by five siblings. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Vernon Manor and the VNA Hospice Team for their excellent care. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 9/3 at 12 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 10-12 before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
