On April 21, 2020 Delores Jean Brown-Allen "Lolo", 72, of Hartford passed away suddenly. She was born March 20, 1948 to the late Calvin and Larlie (Hill) Brown. She was a member at the Grace CME Church, where Pastor Mills presides. Lolo retired from UPS after 20 plus years of service, and most recently was employed at Companions and Homemakers. Lolo loved her family dearly and she never missed an opportunity to let you know by calling and talking to you from the oldest to the youngest, making you feel that you were her favorite person. Lolo's acts of kindness would include a conversation with someone who needed an encouraging word or a ride to the doctor. She will be truly missed by many. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving spouse of over 40 years, Harold: Her children; Loretta, Omar, Corrie(Shawnette), Ebum(John), Carl, Harold Jr., & Hassan: Grandkids; Tony, Terrell, Trinitee, Kanecia, Omara, Odyssey, Oneshia, Terell, Omar Jr., Daquan, Allaysia, Kayla, Natalie, John, Jace, Kani, Teovah, Mekhi, Shaki, Carl Jr., Kamari, & Chase: Twenty great grandkids: Her brothers William "Lew" Brown(April) Robert Brown(Phyllis) Walter "Bub" Brown (Ann) Mark Beaulieu, Anthony Redden: Sisters, Donna Long; Tonya McCants(Michael) of Hartford; Linda Blyther of GA; Brother-in-law, James: Sisters-in-law, Ruby, Effie, Elizabeth, Annie-Ruth, Inez & Diane and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends, amongst them a best friend Patricia Allen a special Daughter Rhonda Hammonds and a special cousin "Gumpsie" Hayes, and special friends Joyce Evans, Ollie-Mae Betts and David Caines. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her Mother-in-law: Helen Allen; her siblings; Nadine, Calvin, Clarence, Henry, Richard and John. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 2:00P.M. – 3:30P.M. at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by an outside Celebration of her Life. To leave a message of comfort for the Allen family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020