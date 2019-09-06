Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Buckland Cemetery
1210 Tolland Turnpike
View Map
Demarco Martinez Obituary
Our precious little Angel, Demarco Martinez, beloved son of Ada Pilgrim and Lorenzo Martinez. Demarco went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Demarco laughed and smiled throughout his 21 years; bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving step-father Jamal Pilgrim, and siblings Lorenzo Martinez Jr. 25, Damaris Martinez 12, Davian Gomez 11, Ossiel Martinez 9, Javien Martinez 8 and many family that loved him. The family would like to thank the Doctor's and staff and everyone who worked with Demarco, for their incredible care provided to him and the entire family. It is not good-bye dear Demarco – It is only until we meet again. Heaven is our final home, we will see you there. Calling hours will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Saturday, September 7th, from 11:30-12:30. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday September 9th, at Buckland Cemetery, 1210 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 6, 2019
