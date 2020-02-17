Home

DENIS A. BARNES


1960 - 2020
DENIS A. BARNES Obituary
Denis Albert Barnes Born May 18, 1960 Died February 13, 2020 Graduated from Windsor Locks H.S. Class of 78 Predeased by his mother Joan C. (Holbrook) Barnes and infant son Christofer Barnes He is survived by his father, Edward F. Barnes of Myrtle Beach, SC, his sister, Kathleen Barnes and her companion Randal Rogers of Clyde, NC 2 daughters Megan (Barnes) Dinallo and her husband Mark, of Kennebunk, ME Angela Bessey of Holyoke, MA and 2 grand daughters, Samantha Dinallo and Mia Bauer Services will be private for friends and family and handled by D'Angelo Funeral Service 22 S. Main St. Middletown, CT 3pm Tuesday, February 18th In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite no kill animal shelter.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
