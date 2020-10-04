Denis J. O'Brien, Sr., 71 passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital with his wife of 42 years, Virginia by his side. Born in Middletown, CT on September 10, 1949 to the late Doris and John "Jack" C. O'Brien. He was a lifelong city resident, attended local schools, served as an altar boy and enjoyed competing in many sports. He served his country with honor in the United States Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Infantry Division "Screaming Eagles" during the Vietnam conflict, and was awarded a Bronze Star, Air Medal and Combat Infantry Badge among others. After being honorably discharged he began working at Jarvis Products Corporation and under Mr. Vincent Volpe's hard charging tutelage he flourished, rising from shipping/receiving to Production Control Manager. He was a founding member of the Jarvis Softball League as well as a player/coach where he recruited his three brothers, co-workers and many dear friends. They played hard and partied harder, in fact, the 3rd baseline was outfitted with a fully functional beer tap that was legendary. Denny or DOBer as he was affectionately known was quite the storyteller and thoroughly enjoyed getting a rise out of people with his one-liners and carefree, blue collar style humor. For the past 25 years he was owner/operator of Signs On Demand USA and enjoyed attending athletic conventions across the country to sell his products, always bringing along a family member or friend to share in the fun and unpredictable experience. Besides his beloved wife, Virginia he leaves his cherished sons, Denis, Evan and Scott (Michelle) and his grandchildren Brady, Karina, Noelle and another baby boy on the way. He also leaves his brothers John, Philip (Dianne) and Michael (Sharon), his favorite sister Patricia O'Brien DiMauro, brothers-in-law Ralph (Karen), Arnold and Edward (Suzanne) Steadham and sister-in-law Janice (Sal) D'Amico. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The O'Brien family would like to thank the Home-Based Primary Care Team of the Veterans' Administration and the CCU and Comfort Care staff of the Middlesex Hospital for the car and compassion they showed Denis. Due to the covid restrictions, the calling hours and Mass will be private. Graveside services with military honors will be public and held at Saint Sebastian Cemetery Middlefield Tuesday October 6th at 12 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.