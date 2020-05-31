Denise Ann (Collette) Weikamp, age 68, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. She was born December 7, 1951 and was preceded in death by her parents, Myron & Alice Collette. She married Francis J. Weikamp on April 18, 1998 and resided in Phoenix, Arizona for many years before moving back to CT to be closer to her family. Denise loved to cook for her family and made many traditions through food. She also enjoyed spending time outside near the water and with her dogs. Denise is survived by her husband; her sister and husband Kathleen & Robert Brownell; her two daughters and their husbands Kathryn (Szotak) and Salvatore Vernali, Alison (Szotak) and Eric D'Arcy; her son Michael Wisnieski and Allison Chiasson; her step children Emily Peterson, Michael Weikamp and their families; her eleven grandchildren, Kaci, Anthony, Cameron, Connor, Isabella, Landon, Greyson, Gavin, Henrik, Hoaken and Tatum plus one great grandchild, Pharaoh James; her nephew Dan, her niece Erin and their families. All whom loved her dearly. There will be no services at this time due to the current health crisis. Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association by going to alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.