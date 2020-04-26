|
|
Denise Camille Buczek (Pixton), 72 of Bristol, wife of Michael A Buczek, of Middletown, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday April 10, 2020. Denise was born May 17, 1947 at New Britain General Hospital to the late parents, Herbert and Angelin Pixton (Colapinto) previously residing in New Britain. Denise attended and graduated Pulaski High School in New Britain. She was employed by many local businesses including Sussman Giant Food, Caldor and Century 21 as well as serving the local community, working for the VNA of New Britain and the "Meals on Wheels" program. Denise was best known by all as "Grama Dee." "Grama Dee" would always welcome everyone into her home, treating them as one of her own. She had that special quality about her to make you feel safe. "Dee" loved to go down to the beach with her sisters and spend the day eating seafood, talking and shopping. Denise was a strong and loving mother, grandmother and sister who cherished time spent with family. She entertained us all with her humor, silly antics and her larger than life personality. She had a great sense of humor and loved writing birthday and holiday cards, poems and lists. She is survived (and will be dearly missed) by: Her daughter Brenda & husband Ricky Leone of Bristol, daughter Rene & husband Dean Velodota of Plainville, son Kevin Griffin & fiancé Bonnie Woodruff of Boise, ID and daughter Rhonda & husband Steve Barbagallo of Plainville. Her sister Lisa & husband Clifford Collin of New Britain, and brother Stephen & wife Joan Pixton of South Windsor. Denise's sister Janice Bisley also succumbed to the COVID-19 only 3 days after her passing. Her adoring grandchildren Michael, Nicholas, Randy, Bryanna, Spencer, Lindsay and Camille. Her beloved niece and nephews Stephanie, Jesse and Shaun. Predeceased by her niece Marlene Sobieraj. (2008). Denise's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Countryside Manor for their love, friendship and compassion. We will never forget the bonds we made. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave and online condolence please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020