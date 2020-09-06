1/1
Denise E. Morgan
Denise E. Morgan, 58, of Vernon entered into rest on August 31st, 2020. Denise was born in Manchester, CT May 11th, 1962 Daughter of the late Robert and Pauline ( Bilodeau) Lazzari. A long time Vernon resident, she grew up in Coventry and Tolland. Predeceased by her husband Eric, Denise leaves behind her companion and best friend of over 14 years, Robert Bronson; loving sister Michele Lazzari-Lombardo and her husband Paul, beloved niece Brielle and feline companion Prince. Denise was always upbeat, supportive and caring during her career in banking and this carried over to her everyday life. Throughout the years, Denise displayed a remarkable sense of resilience, always positive and grateful for every day. She enjoyed designing and making creations for her own home as well as for others. Over her lifetime, she provided many stray cats and dogs a loving home. A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be conducted by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to nationalmssociety.org Connecticut chapter.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
