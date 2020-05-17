Denise Fleming
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Denise (Mehegan) Fleming, 88, of East Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of 38 years of the late Donald S. Fleming. Born in Hartford on February 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Nicholas F. and M. Cecelia (McGurkin) Fleming, she had been a resident of East Hartford for over 60 years. Denise was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Class of 1950. She worked at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford to 1958 and then was a proud and devoted home maker for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a talented duckpin bowler who participated in several leagues for many years at Holiday Lanes in Manchester. Denise enjoyed reading, traveling (especially with her late husband Donald), and playing Bridge. She was also a loyal avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Men's basketball team. More than anything, Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her three children: daughter, Kathleen L. Hartung and her husband Rainer Hartung of Germany; son, James Fleming and his wife Lena Fleming of East Hartford; daughter and special caregiver for many years, Susan M. Fleming of East Hartford with whom she made her home; her four cherished grandchildren: Megan C. Houston and her husband Denny Houston of Charlotte, NC, Nicholas Fleming of Milford, Nicole Hartung of Germany, Michelle Hartung of Germany; and one adored great-granddaughter, Adelaide Houston of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Visgilio and her husband Joseph Visgilio of Westerly, RI; a brother-in-law, Thomas Fleming and his wife Bobby Jo Fleming of Georgetown, TX; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with her beloved husband and parents, Denise was predeceased by a sister, Sister Joanne Mehegan of West Hartford; and a sister-in-law, Rita Rosano of Essex and her husband Louis Rosano. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denise's name may be made to her and Donald's favorite charity - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Denise, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved