M. Denise (Mehegan) Fleming, 88, of East Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of 38 years of the late Donald S. Fleming. Born in Hartford on February 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Nicholas F. and M. Cecelia (McGurkin) Fleming, she had been a resident of East Hartford for over 60 years. Denise was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Class of 1950. She worked at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford to 1958 and then was a proud and devoted home maker for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a talented duckpin bowler who participated in several leagues for many years at Holiday Lanes in Manchester. Denise enjoyed reading, traveling (especially with her late husband Donald), and playing Bridge. She was also a loyal avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Men's basketball team. More than anything, Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her three children: daughter, Kathleen L. Hartung and her husband Rainer Hartung of Germany; son, James Fleming and his wife Lena Fleming of East Hartford; daughter and special caregiver for many years, Susan M. Fleming of East Hartford with whom she made her home; her four cherished grandchildren: Megan C. Houston and her husband Denny Houston of Charlotte, NC, Nicholas Fleming of Milford, Nicole Hartung of Germany, Michelle Hartung of Germany; and one adored great-granddaughter, Adelaide Houston of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Visgilio and her husband Joseph Visgilio of Westerly, RI; a brother-in-law, Thomas Fleming and his wife Bobby Jo Fleming of Georgetown, TX; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with her beloved husband and parents, Denise was predeceased by a sister, Sister Joanne Mehegan of West Hartford; and a sister-in-law, Rita Rosano of Essex and her husband Louis Rosano. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denise's name may be made to her and Donald's favorite charity - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Denise, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.