Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Barile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise G. Barile

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise G. Barile Obituary
Barile Denise G James Barile [email protected] Brooklawn Denise Goodrow Barile 66 of Windsor Locks died peacefully at home on Wed. June 12th. Born in Hartford, graduate of Windsor High School and retired from Franklin Distributors/HDI. She leaves behind her husband Jim, daughter and son-in-law Heather and Eric Drouin and their children Matthew and Kyleigh of Windsor, step-daughter and son-in-law Brandi and Larry Epperson and their sons Jacob and Joey Barile of FL and brother Steve Goodrow of Windsor Locks. She was predeceased by her parents Virginia and Charlie Chagnon and brother Eddie Goodrow all of Windsor. No formal service will be held but friends and family can gather on Sun. June 23rd at St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society, 28 West St. Windsor (Poquonock), CT from 1-4pm. Donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society or the animal shelter of choice. WINDSOR LOCKS
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.